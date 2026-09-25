21-year-old gorilla brought to Disney park undergoes medical checkup

·38·World
21-year-old gorilla brought to Disney park undergoes medical checkup

A 21-year-old gorilla named Bakari has been brought to Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park in Florida, USA. He is expected to become the new leader of the park's gorilla family. This was reported by the Disney Parks Blog.

Bakari underwent his first routine medical checkup at the veterinary hospital in the park's Conservation Station area. During the examination, his teeth were checked, a skull X-ray was performed, and a computed tomography (CT) scan was conducted.

The gorilla was sedated during the checkup, and veterinary staff thoroughly examined his condition. Part of the process was visible to visitors through a special window.

Bakari arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom in July 2026. Prior to this, he lived at the Saint Louis Zoo. At the park, Bakari is expected to take over from the previous silverback male gorilla Gino and lead the family group.

A team of medical staff examining the gorilla on the operating table.
BakariDisney's Animal KingdomSaint Louis ZooFlorida
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