There are 300 citizens over 100 years old in Kazakhstan: the oldest woman is 116 years old

There are 300 citizens aged 100 and older living in Kazakhstan. This was reported by Zakon.kz, citing data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan.

The oldest woman in the country lives in the Ulytau region. She celebrated her 116th birthday in 2026.

Almaty, the country's largest megalopolis, ranks first in terms of the number of centenarians. There are 41 citizens aged 100 and older living here. The ministry announced this on October 3, 2026.

The Turkistan region is in second place, with 32 people over the age of 100 living there. The Almaty region is in third place with 25 centenarians.

The three oldest citizens in Kazakhstan include a 116-year-old resident of the Ulytau region, a 114-year-old resident of the Pavlodar region, and a 111-year-old resident of the Kostanay region.

According to statistical data, at the beginning of 2026, the population aged 60 and older in Kazakhstan stood at 2,923,472 people. This accounts for 14.2 percent of the country's total population.