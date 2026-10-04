There are 300 citizens over 100 years old in Kazakhstan: the oldest woman is 116 years old

·41·World
There are 300 citizens over 100 years old in Kazakhstan: the oldest woman is 116 years old

There are 300 citizens aged 100 and older living in Kazakhstan. This was reported by Zakon.kz, citing data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan.

The oldest woman in the country lives in the Ulytau region. She celebrated her 116th birthday in 2026.

Almaty, the country's largest megalopolis, ranks first in terms of the number of centenarians. There are 41 citizens aged 100 and older living here. The ministry announced this on October 3, 2026.

The Turkistan region is in second place, with 32 people over the age of 100 living there. The Almaty region is in third place with 25 centenarians.

The three oldest citizens in Kazakhstan include a 116-year-old resident of the Ulytau region, a 114-year-old resident of the Pavlodar region, and a 111-year-old resident of the Kostanay region.

According to statistical data, at the beginning of 2026, the population aged 60 and older in Kazakhstan stood at 2,923,472 people. This accounts for 14.2 percent of the country's total population.

Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of KazakhstanUlytau regionAlmaty cityTurkistan region
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Artificial rain technology is being tested in Central AsiaArtificial rain technology is being tested in Central Asia18 August 16:42Birth Rate Drops Sharply in Kazakhstan, New RecordBirth Rate Drops Sharply in Kazakhstan, New Record19 June 17:44Number of centenarians in Japan exceeds 100,000 for the first timeNumber of centenarians in Japan exceeds 100,000 for the first time20 September 11:04Humanitarian mission at "Novaya Guta": Russia and Ukraine exchange citizens!Humanitarian mission at "Novaya Guta": Russia and Ukraine exchange citizens!20 September 11:34The secret to longevity of the 112-year-old man revealedThe secret to longevity of the 112-year-old man revealed19 September 07:00Oldest man in Europe passes away at the age of 112Oldest man in Europe passes away at the age of 11217 September 15:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son