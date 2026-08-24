World's first snake treated for cancer

·1.6K·World
World's first snake treated for cancer

In the United Kingdom, at Chester Zoo, a 23-year-old giant python underwent electrochemotherapy, an unusual cancer treatment used for the first time in snakes globally.

Veterinarians examined the 4.5-meter, 50-kilogram reticulated python named Jodie Foster after her appetite decreased and her mobility significantly declined. As a result, a malignant tumor—fibrosarcoma—was discovered in her jaw.

Although the tumor was initially removed surgically, it reappeared and began to damage the jawbone, posing a serious threat to the snake's life. Consequently, veterinarians collaborated with cancer specialists to adapt electrochemotherapy, a method also used in humans, for Jodie.

Due to the snake's large size, two tables were joined to create an area roughly the size of a double bed for the operation. Jodie was sedated in her enclosure before being transported to the veterinary center. During the procedure, which lasted nearly 90 minutes, the tumor and part of the damaged jawbone were removed.

Afterward, electrochemotherapy was performed to eliminate the remaining cancer cells. This method combines the drug bleomycin with special electrical impulses. The electrical effect temporarily increases the permeability of cancer cells, helping the medication enter them more effectively.

A few months after the procedure, Jodie Foster began eating normally again, and her activity levels were restored. Veterinarians noted that her ability to strike, grip prey, and swallow food remained intact.

A final check-up conducted this week showed no signs of the cancer returning.

Experts state that this is the first known case of using electrochemotherapy in snakes. Researchers plan to publish the data from this experiment and explore the possibilities of using this method to treat other animals in the future.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Dogs amazed everyone at the surfing championship in CaliforniaDogs amazed everyone at the surfing championship in CaliforniaToday, 13:27New Forces: 400 Drone Operators and Sappers from North Korea Deployed to the FrontNew Forces: 400 Drone Operators and Sappers from North Korea Deployed to the FrontToday, 11:26Zelenskyy lookalike heads from prison to the front: Samvel Sarukyan's unexpected decisionZelenskyy lookalike heads from prison to the front: Samvel Sarukyan's unexpected decisionToday, 11:2136-year-old FIDE manager passes away suddenly36-year-old FIDE manager passes away suddenlyToday, 11:12“Missiles destroyed before launch”: British Prime Minister reveals secret deal in Kyiv“Missiles destroyed before launch”: British Prime Minister reveals secret deal in KyivToday, 11:03An Unusual Sushi-Serving Bus to Launch in TokyoAn Unusual Sushi-Serving Bus to Launch in TokyoToday, 10:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience