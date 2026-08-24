World's first snake treated for cancer

In the United Kingdom, at Chester Zoo, a 23-year-old giant python underwent electrochemotherapy, an unusual cancer treatment used for the first time in snakes globally.

Veterinarians examined the 4.5-meter, 50-kilogram reticulated python named Jodie Foster after her appetite decreased and her mobility significantly declined. As a result, a malignant tumor—fibrosarcoma—was discovered in her jaw.

Although the tumor was initially removed surgically, it reappeared and began to damage the jawbone, posing a serious threat to the snake's life. Consequently, veterinarians collaborated with cancer specialists to adapt electrochemotherapy, a method also used in humans, for Jodie.

Due to the snake's large size, two tables were joined to create an area roughly the size of a double bed for the operation. Jodie was sedated in her enclosure before being transported to the veterinary center. During the procedure, which lasted nearly 90 minutes, the tumor and part of the damaged jawbone were removed.

Afterward, electrochemotherapy was performed to eliminate the remaining cancer cells. This method combines the drug bleomycin with special electrical impulses. The electrical effect temporarily increases the permeability of cancer cells, helping the medication enter them more effectively.

A few months after the procedure, Jodie Foster began eating normally again, and her activity levels were restored. Veterinarians noted that her ability to strike, grip prey, and swallow food remained intact.

A final check-up conducted this week showed no signs of the cancer returning.

Experts state that this is the first known case of using electrochemotherapy in snakes. Researchers plan to publish the data from this experiment and explore the possibilities of using this method to treat other animals in the future.