American man finds 6-carat diamond during excavation work

·60·World
American man finds 6-carat diamond during excavation work

A US Navy reservist found a huge 6.03-carat diamond while searching for gemstones at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. Some experts and collectors estimate the potential value of this rare stone to be even higher than $1 million.

Jack Paraden has made searching for stones and precious minerals his hobby for over 12 years. Although he pursued this hobby and searched for stones in various places over the years, it hadn't brought him significant financial income previously.

The man discovered this amazing find earlier this year while conducting excavation work with a friend in the Crater of Diamonds State Park area.

Interestingly, Paraden was broadcasting the diamond-seeking process live on the TikTok platform. He washed a bucket of gravel and poured the small stones inside onto a table. At that moment, his eyes caught an unusual stone shining among the materials.

Paraden realized almost immediately that it was not an ordinary stone. When subsequent checks revealed that the find weighed 6.03 carats, he felt extremely happy.

Two people smiling outdoors, showing off the yellow diamond and certificate.

According to reports, the size of the diamond is roughly equal to a fingernail. It is also considered the largest diamond found in the Crater of Diamonds State Park area this year.

Various estimates are being expressed regarding the value of the rare find. Some gemstone experts and collectors have speculated that the price of the 6.03-carat diamond could exceed $1 million.

However, an experienced valuation expert stated that the market value of a diamond of such size and quality could be around $250,000. That is, the actual price of the stone is determined depending on its quality, color, clarity, and other characteristics.

Even so, this find is of special importance to Jack Paraden. Because he has been searching for precious stones for more than 10 years, and until now, this hobby had not brought him serious financial profit.

Now, his years-long interest unexpectedly ended with a huge and valuable find. Regardless of what the true value of the 6.03-carat diamond turns out to be, its discovery became one of the greatest achievements in Paraden's long-term hobby.

Jack ParadenCrater of Diamonds State ParkdiamondTikTok
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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