Trump Gifted Unique Ring with 321 Diamonds

US President Donald Trump has been honored with a unique and precious gift on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the country's independence. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) of Belgium presented an exclusive ring, decorated with hundreds of diamonds, specially prepared for the head of state.

It was reported that the unique piece of jewelry was officially handed over to Bill White, the US Ambassador to Belgium.

The ring is made of pure gold, and 321 natural diamonds as well as another 75 precious stones have been skillfully set into it. AWDC representatives emphasized that this gift was prepared as a symbol of strong economic cooperation and long-standing trade relations between the two countries.

According to the center, the US has long been one of the largest partners of the Antwerp diamond industry. A large portion of the natural diamonds sold here eventually reach American buyers.

AWDC also placed special emphasis on the fact that only natural diamonds were used in the creation of the ring. Experts note that while it is difficult to distinguish natural and lab-grown diamonds by appearance, there is a significant difference in their origin, rarity, market value, and status.

For reference, the Belgian city of Antwerp has been one of the world's largest centers of diamond trade for nearly five centuries. A large part of the rough diamonds mined globally are brought to the world market through the trading floors of this city.

More than 1,700 companies operate in the city's famous Diamond Quarter. Additionally, the world's first official diamond exchange was established in Antwerp in 1863, and today this area remains one of the most prestigious centers of international diamond trade.