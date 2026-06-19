Physicists Discover Unexpected "Superconducting Puddles" Inside Diamond

Researchers from prestigious US scientific centers have made a significant discovery on the path to creating quantum computers and high-tech sensors. Physicists from Argonne National Laboratory, Pennsylvania State University, and the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago have successfully determined how superconductivity emerges in boron-doped diamond. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Diamond has long interested engineers not only as the world's hardest material but also for its record-breaking thermal conductivity. More than twenty years ago, scientists discovered that adding boron atoms to the diamond lattice transforms it from an insulator into a superconductor that conducts electric current without resistance. However, the internal mechanism of this phenomenon had remained a complete mystery to science until now.

Unexpected Discovery: The "Puddles" Theory

During the study, physicists created thin diamond films with uniformly distributed boron atoms and carefully studied their microscopic structure. According to Ixbt.com, it was discovered that microscopic superconducting regions unexpectedly form inside the material, which appeared uniform from the outside. Researchers symbolically called these regions "puddles".

It was found that when external conditions change, these small regions can expand and merge, forming a continuous superconducting network. Most importantly, scientists proved that the behavior of these regions can be controlled. Their size and location are directly influenced by temperature, magnetic field, electric current, boron concentration, and even the thickness of the diamond film.

A New Era in Quantum Technologies

The practical significance of this discovery is incomparable. Currently, creating quantum systems requires using various materials to combine classical and quantum electronics, which complicates the process. Diamond, however, can become a unique platform that embodies both semiconductor and superconducting properties simultaneously.

According to the scientists, this discovery will enable the creation of "quantum systems within a crystal" in the future. As a result, compact quantum processors, ultra-sensitive sensors, and other high-tech devices that integrate easily with existing silicon electronics will be produced. This will significantly accelerate the transition to a new generation of computing technology.