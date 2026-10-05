47 thousand troops: Russia is practicing a new military scenario in the Central Asian direction

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47 thousand troops: Russia is practicing a new military scenario in the Central Asian direction

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have launched large-scale military exercises in the Central Asian strategic direction and the Caspian Sea basin. As part of the "Center-2026" command and staff exercises, complex combat scenarios are being practically tested to repel potential military aggression expected from the region and ensure security in the Caspian.

These major strategic exercises involve over 47 thousand personnel, as well as a significant portion of ground and naval forces.

"Center-2026" scenario: Invasion by a hypothetical enemy from Central Asia

According to official data released by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the main scenario of the exercises is based on countering hypothetical enemy forces that have launched a sudden attack from the territory of Central Asia.

Military units are operating according to the following main stages:

  • Repelling the attack: Halting the hypothetical enemy's initial strike and defending the border line;

  • Liberating captured lands: Reclaiming territories that have fallen into the opponent's hands through a counter-offensive;

  • Forming a "security zone": Creating a special security buffer zone directly within the neighboring state or border territory in order to completely eliminate the threat of invasion.

The role of the Caspian Flotilla: Strikes from the sea and anti-amphibious defense

Alongside intense ground maneuvers, forces of the Russian Caspian Flotilla are also actively participating in the operation:

  • Artillery and missile support from the sea: Warships are supporting the advance of ground troops from the sea;

  • Anti-amphibious operations: Operations are being carried out to protect coastal infrastructure from enemy landings and blockade strategic sea routes.

These comprehensive military exercises conducted simultaneously along the Central Asian direction and the Caspian Sea are drawing serious attention from international analysts and military experts against the backdrop of the regional security architecture and global geopolitical changes.

Center-2026Russian Ministry of DefenseCaspian FlotillaCentral Asian strategic direction
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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