Kazakhstan's President immediately dismisses Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov!

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Kazakhstan's President immediately dismisses Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov!

A major and high-profile resignation has taken place in Kazakhstan's military-political circles following a disaster in the Caspian Sea. By a corresponding decree of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Defense Minister Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov was relieved of his post. This decisive decision was prompted by a tragic catastrophe that occurred during naval exercises conducted in the waters of the Caspian Sea, within the territory of Mangystau region. While carrying out a combat-training mission, a sudden and sharp deterioration in weather and strong winds swept 17 military servicemen into the open sea.

During prompt search-and-rescue operations, only 3 soldiers were successfully rescued, while the remaining 14 servicemen perished. On the morning of September 25, after the bodies of the last two missing servicemen — Sergeant Mansur Gumarov and sailor Miras Turdibekuly — were found, the search operation was officially concluded and a national day of mourning was declared across the country. The scale of the tragedy and the violation of safety regulations directly led to the resignation of the ministry's leadership.

"14 dead servicemen, a storm in the open sea, and the minister's departure": 5 main points of the tragedy

The most important facts regarding the disaster and official resignation in Kazakhstan:

  • Defense Minister removed from office: By presidential decree, General Dauren Kosanov was immediately dismissed from the position of Defense Minister;

  • Dreadful disaster in the Caspian: During combat-training exercises, strong waves swept 17 servicemen into the open sea;

  • 14 victims and 3 survivors: Only 3 soldiers were rescued, 14 sailors perished;

  • Conclusion of search operations: On September 25, the bodies of the last two servicemen were found, and the search was officially wrapped up;

  • National mourning and investigation: A day of mourning was declared in the country on September 25, and a criminal case into the violation of safety rules was opened by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details and indicators of the military exercise tragedy in the Caspian Sea

A table of official facts disclosed by authorized bodies:

Criteria and Directions

Officially Recorded Situation and Details

Location and conditions of the incident

Mangystau region, Caspian Sea coast and waters

Main cause of the disaster

Sharp deterioration of weather and intensifying storm during exercises

Servicemen swept into the sea

A total of 17 servicemen

Rescued individuals

3 servicemen (hospitalized)

Number of fatalities

14 servicemen (officers, sergeant, and sailors)

State-level reaction

Declaration of National Mourning on September 25

Political and institutional consequence

Resignation of Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov and criminal investigation

Military and political expertise: Why didn't Tokayev spare the Defense Minister?

Conclusions of military analysts, political scientists, and international security experts:

  • "Command irresponsibility and security crisis": The tragic death of 14 servicemen during peacetime and routine training exercises showed that safety protocols and weather forecast evaluation mechanisms in the army had completely broken down; the failure to halt exercises despite prior knowledge of storm risks was assessed as a command error;

  • President Tokayev's firm political will: Following such a heavy loss, the head of state did not limit himself to low-level commanders, sending a signal of justice and resolve to the public by dismissing the army's number one figure, the Defense Minister;

  • Start of a large-scale purge in the military system: The formation of a government commission led by the Deputy Prime Minister and the initiation of inspections by the Prosecutor General's Office made the accountability of several other high-ranking generals in the ministerial apparatus and General Staff inevitable.

In your opinion, is a natural disaster solely to blame for the death of 14 servicemen during the exercises, or did the command disregard safety? Is the Defense Minister's resignation a sufficient measure to prevent similar tragedies in the army? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the grave event in our neighboring fraternal country with all our compatriots!

Kassym-Jomart TokayevDefense Minister Dauren KosanovCaspian Sea tragedyMangystau region
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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