Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Vladimir Putin and regional leaders to gather in Turkmenistan

The Central Asian region is turning into another major center of international political dialogue. Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin left for Turkmenistan on an official two-day visit on October 8. Within the framework of this visit, two major conferences will be held in Ashgabat — the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Caspian Ecological Summit.

The upcoming CIS summit is being held in a jubilee year for the Commonwealth — this December marks 35 years since the organization was established. Hosted by Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, which holds the status of an associated member, this diplomatic week is of significant importance in terms of regional security and economic integration.

All leaders in one circle: Who will participate in the summit?

Heads of all 9 member states of the Commonwealth are expected to participate in full composition at the jubilee summit: