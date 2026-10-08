Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Vladimir Putin and regional leaders to gather in Turkmenistan

·86·World
Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Vladimir Putin and regional leaders to gather in Turkmenistan

The Central Asian region is turning into another major center of international political dialogue. Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin left for Turkmenistan on an official two-day visit on October 8. Within the framework of this visit, two major conferences will be held in Ashgabat — the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Caspian Ecological Summit.

The upcoming CIS summit is being held in a jubilee year for the Commonwealth — this December marks 35 years since the organization was established. Hosted by Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, which holds the status of an associated member, this diplomatic week is of significant importance in terms of regional security and economic integration.

All leaders in one circle: Who will participate in the summit?

Heads of all 9 member states of the Commonwealth are expected to participate in full composition at the jubilee summit:

  • Participants: President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan;

  • Historic first step: For the first time in the history of the CIS, the President of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkian, has been invited to an expanded meeting. He will also participate in the Caspian Ecological Summit;

  • Program schedule: While the first day of the visit — October 8 — consists of cultural events and preliminary negotiations, the main working day falls on October 9.

      Documents and agenda: Which areas will be emphasized?

      At the meeting on October 9, the heads of state will summarize the results of multilateral cooperation and determine future priority tasks:

      • Cooperation packages: Important documents aimed at law enforcement, information security, expanding cultural and humanitarian ties, and strengthening foreign policy coordination will be adopted within the framework of the summit;

      • Regional and international issues: Against the background of global instability, leaders will discuss economic stability within the CIS and border security.

      Caspian Ecological Summit: The threat of shallowing and the "Caspian Five" debate

      Alongside the CIS meeting, an important ecological forum is being organized with the participation of the leaders of the Caspian littoral states — Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Kazakhstan:

      • The main threat — shallowing: At the ecological conference, the sharp decline in sea water levels, the preservation of the basin's natural environment, and the ensuring of ecological security will be in the main spotlight;

      • Cooperation mechanism: As noted by Kremlin representative Yuri Ushakov, the "Caspian five" will consider practical steps on maintaining peace and protecting bioresources in the region.

      Behind-the-scenes meetings: Conversation with Pezeshkian and informal dialogues

      A number of important bilateral negotiations are also envisaged within the framework of the summit venues:

      • Iran-Russia dialogue: On October 9, Vladimir Putin will hold a face-to-face meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. It will review the escalated military-political situation in the Middle East and bilateral projects;

      • Contacts with other leaders: Although a separate official meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan is not planned, brief informal "on-the-fly" negotiations or discussions during a working lunch among CIS leaders are not ruled out within the framework of the summit.

      These two major summits in Ashgabat are becoming a strategic platform affecting the future of Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Caspian basin in a complex geopolitical situation testing regional solidarity.

    Commonwealth of Independent States summitCaspian Ecological SummitVladimir Putin Turkmenistan visitSerdar Berdimuhamedov
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    Shuhrat Razzakov
    «ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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