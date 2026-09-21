Sanctions blow: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan removes «Zolotaya Korona» from its register

·3·World
Sanctions blow: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan removes «Zolotaya Korona» from its register

The situation surrounding money transfers and international payment systems in the Central Asian banking and financial market has become even more tense under new geopolitical restrictions. Based on official information distributed by economist.kg, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic announced that it has officially removed «Zolotaya Korona» from the international register of electronic money systems and revoked its registration certificate. The regulator noted that this decision was directly based on an application submitted by the Novosibirsk-based operator — RNKO «Payment Center».

It is worth noting that «Zolotaya Korona» had been operating in the neighboring country's register since June 30, 2016, meaning for more than 10 years. However, just two months after the «Payment Center» was directly blacklisted on July 23 of this year as part of the European Union's 21st sanctions package against Russia, this financial structure was forced to leave Kyrgyzstan.

So, how will the removal of «Zolotaya Korona» from the register in Kyrgyzstan affect millions of labor migrants and remittances, will the threat of secondary sanctions force other Central Asian banks to take similar steps, and what alternative ways to send money remain now?

«10 years of operation and sanctions pressure»: Key details of the decision

Important points of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan's decision and the financial process:

  • Official removal from the register: The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan completely revoked the status of «Zolotaya Korona» as an international electronic money system;

  • Application submitted by the operator itself: The deregistration process was formalized based on an official application submitted by the operator, RNKO «Payment Center» (LLC, Novosibirsk);

  • 10-year history: The system was entered into the official register of Kyrgyzstan on June 30, 2016, and for many years served as one of the most active money transfer channels;

  • Impact of the EU's 21st sanctions package: After the European Union introduced restrictions against the operator on July 23, 2026, the legal operations of the system in the region changed within two months;

  • Risk of secondary sanctions: Commercial banks and the regulator in Kyrgyzstan are keeping their distance from sanctioned operators in order to avoid being cut off from international payment networks (SWIFT, Visa, Mastercard).

Operations of «Zolotaya Korona» in Kyrgyzstan: Analysis of changes

Key indicators of the system's status and the restrictions that occurred:

Criteria and parameters

Previous status (2016–2026)

After the new decision (September 2026)

Legal status

In the register of international electronic money systems

Removed from register, registration revoked

System operator

RNKO «Payment Center» (Novosibirsk, RF)

Included in the EU's 21st sanctions package

Date of registration

June 30, 2016 (over 10 years)

Suspended at the operator's own request

Risk for banks

Low (Open transactions)

High risk of falling under secondary international sanctions

Money transfer route

Direct official channels

Transition to alternative national and banking applications

Banking and financial expertise: What do these restrictions mean for the region and migrants?

Key conclusions of international economists and banking analysts:

  • Necessity to avoid secondary sanctions: The banking system of Kyrgyzstan is walking a «fine line» to maintain ties with Russia while avoiding falling under restrictions of the Western financial system; the continued presence in the register of a legal entity hit by the EU's 21st sanctions package would pose a serious risk;

  • Warning signal for Uzbekistan and the region: The successive inclusion of major payment operators in Russia on sanctions lists prompts banks in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to also reconsider the security of their payment gateways;

  • Alternatives for migrants' money: Restrictions on «Zolotaya Korona» force people to switch to direct card-to-card transfers of national payment systems (for example, direct transfers via local banking applications);

  • Risk of payment commissions and the shadow market: As official and cheap systems decrease, transaction costs (commissions) may increase, and the activity of informal intermediaries delivering cash «hand-to-hand» may rise.

This decision by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan once again proved how deeply geopolitical restrictions are affecting Central Asia's daily financial life and cross-border settlements.

In your opinion, will the restrictions on «Zolotaya Korona» further complicate money transfers between Russia and Central Asia? Which apps and methods are you currently using to send or receive money from abroad? Leave your personal experiences and analyses in the comments and share this financial news, which is important for all labor migrants and banking professionals, with your loved ones!

National Bank of KyrgyzstanZolotaya KoronaRNKO Payment CenterEU 21st sanctions package
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexploredToday, 14:45Sensation in Central Asia: «Arashan» sheep sold for $1 million in Kyrgyzstan (video)Sensation in Central Asia: «Arashan» sheep sold for $1 million in Kyrgyzstan (video)Today, 13:58Quran found at an 18-meter depth near the coast of Mauritius (video)Quran found at an 18-meter depth near the coast of Mauritius (video)Today, 12:15Thousands of birds take over the sky in Greece: a rare sight over a bridge (video)Thousands of birds take over the sky in Greece: a rare sight over a bridge (video)Today, 11:43Skeletons of 572 people found in Sri Lanka: Who do these remains belong to and under what circumstances did they die?Skeletons of 572 people found in Sri Lanka: Who do these remains belong to and under what circumstances did they die?Today, 11:29It also passes under the sea: China's massive 55-kilometer bridge (photo)It also passes under the sea: China's massive 55-kilometer bridge (photo)Today, 10:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?