Americans are eating less: "weight-loss drugs" are impacting the restaurant business

The popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss medications in the US has started to impact the restaurant industry as well. According to The New York Times, nearly 11 percent of the country's adult population, or about 30 million people, are using drugs such as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Zepbound.

These medications can suppress appetite and lead people to consume less food. As a result, some people are visiting restaurants less often than before, and when they do go, they are ordering smaller portions or leaving a portion of their food behind.

Deborah VanTris, owner of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in Atlanta, said she has noticed an increase in customers leaving half of their food on the plate. When restaurant staff asked for the reason, some customers linked this to the "injections" they were taking to lose weight.

These changes are prompting restaurants to rethink their menus. Demand for smaller portions, protein-rich dishes, and relatively low-calorie options is growing.

For example, some restaurants are considering options that offer a smaller amount of meat accompanied by vegetables or seafood instead of large portions. Meanwhile, some major chains are testing menus tailored for users of GLP-1 medications.

At the same time, a new challenge is emerging for restaurants: how to set prices while reducing portion sizes. After all, even if the amount of product decreases, rent, staff salaries, and other expenses may remain unchanged.

According to experts, as the number of GLP-1 medication users continues to grow, restaurants will inevitably have to adapt to the new dietary habits of consumers.