Mysterious restaurant in India: customers dine among graves

An unusual restaurant in Ahmedabad, India, is attracting a lot of attention with its unconventional atmosphere. Here, guests can see old graves surrounding them while they eat.

Located in the Lal Darwaza area, Lucky Restaurant, also known as the New Lucky Restaurant, features tables placed around graves. The graves are separated by small metal railings.

The restaurant management cleans the graves daily and decorates them with flowers as a sign of respect for the deceased.

Graves were not moved

The restaurant's history dates back to the 1950s. At that time, a small tea shop was established next to a cemetery. Later, the business expanded and a restaurant was built there.

However, the graves in the area were not moved. They were left in their original places, and tables were arranged around them.

Despite its unusual scenery, the restaurant has been operating for decades. Interestingly, the establishment has no official website or social media pages. It is known mainly through customer recommendations and its local reputation.

The restaurant offers a variety of dishes. Nevertheless, tea and buns are among the most ordered items.

The place is also popular among locals as a 'lucky spot.' Some customers visit before important events, business decisions, or exams to seek good fortune.

Another unique aspect of the restaurant is its connection to the famous Indian painter M.F. Husain . According to reports, the artist was a regular visitor to this place.

One of his paintings is still preserved and displayed in the restaurant.

Thus, the decades-old Lucky Restaurant has become not just a place to eat, but a part of Ahmedabad's unique local culture. It continues to spark interest among tourists and locals with its unusual atmosphere, history, and distinct traditions.