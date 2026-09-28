Kindergarten staff who hugged and saved children during a strong earthquake in Turkey are in the spotlight

·61·World
Kindergarten staff who hugged and saved children during a strong earthquake in Turkey are in the spotlight

The actions of kindergarten staff during a 5.4-magnitude earthquake in Turkey's Şanlıurfa province were captured on surveillance cameras. The teachers rushed to protect the children during the strong tremor, and after the earthquake stopped, they evacuated them to a safe place outside the building.

On September 24, an earthquake occurred in the Karaköprü district of Şanlıurfa province. The teachers who were in one of the local kindergartens at that moment immediately went to the children and tried to protect them.

Footage captured by the surveillance camera shows the staff's efforts to shield the children during the shaking.

After the earthquake stopped, the kindergarten staff took the children out of the building and evacuated them to a safe area. The surveillance camera footage from the kindergarten spread on social networks and attracted public attention. The videos show the staff's actions aimed at protecting the children in an emergency situation.

This incident once again demonstrated how important the preparedness of kindergarten staff and ensuring children's safety are in emergency situations.

ŞanlıurfaKaraköprüearthquakekindergarten staff
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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