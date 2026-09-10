A Fiery Night in the Octagon: Full Card and Main Event Revealed for Noche UFC

MMA fans are in for another unforgettable and intense fight night. On the night of September 12 to 13, in Glendale, Arizona, USA, the traditional and prestigious Noche UFC tournament will take place. This major sporting celebration features the return of former UFC champions, clashes between heavyweight giants, and bouts involving octagon veterans. However, due to an unexpected injury, the main event has undergone a significant change, and the card has been reshaped. So, who will face Jean Silva in the headliner, which opponents will former champions Brandon Moreno and Alexa Grasso face, and who is the opponent of the 'King of Kung Fu' Muslim Salikhov? At the end of the article, we present the main intrigue — all the official bouts, ranking contenders, and details of the full Noche UFC fight card.

Unexpected change in the main event and a new opponent

Plans changed before the tournament's headliner:

Yair Rodriguez's injury: According to the initial agreement, the main event was supposed to feature featherweight Brazilian star Jean Silva (ranked 6th) against UFC interim champion Yair Rodriguez; however, Rodriguez was forced to withdraw due to an unexpected injury;

A big opportunity for Jose Delgado: Tournament organizers quickly found a new opponent for Silva — now, in the night's main event, he will face the dangerous 15th-ranked representative of the division, American Jose Delgado;

Ranking ambitions: For the 6th-ranked Silva, this bout is a chance to break into the top five, while for Delgado, it is a golden opportunity to make the biggest leap of his career.

“Noche UFC always means intense combat, national pride, and high adrenaline. Despite the changes in the lineup, fans are in for some terrifying knockouts,” note MMA analysts.

The resurgence of former champions and the battle of giants

The main card of the night includes uncompromising fights from world-famous stars:

Brandon Moreno's test: Fan-favorite and former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (No. 8) will face Joseph Morales as he looks to return to title contention;

Alexa Grasso's difficult duel: Former women's division queen, Mexican Alexa Grasso (No. 3), will test her strength against France's powerful No. 2 ranked Manon Fiorot in a decisive fight on the path to the championship;

Heavyweight clash: Former interim heavyweight title challenger Curtis Blaydes (No. 6) will step into the octagon in a principled confrontation against the hard-hitting Waldo Cortes-Acosta (No. 5);

Legend on the prelims: Well-known to fans, welterweight master and Russian veteran Muslim Salikhov will fight against Chilean knockout artist Ignacio Bahamondes.

Full official Noche UFC fight card

All bouts for the show in Glendale have been confirmed as follows:

Main Card:

Featherweight: Jean Silva (No. 6) – Jose Delgado (No. 15)

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (No. 8) – Joseph Morales

Featherweight: Tommy McMillen – Marwan Rachiki

Women's flyweight: Manon Fiorot (No. 2) – Alexa Grasso (No. 3)

Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (No. 5) – Curtis Blaydes (No. 6)

Flyweight: David Martinez (No. 8) – Dan Ige

Preliminary Card:

Flyweight: Tim Elliott (No. 12) – Edgar Chairez (No. 15)

Welterweight: Ignacio Bahamondes – Muslim Salikhov

Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui – Jorden Santos

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose – Thomas Ghent

Lightweight: Rafa Garcia – Jun Zhu

Featherweight: Sean King – Jesse Rosas

Women's flyweight: JJ Aldrich (No. 15) – Regina Tarin

Sensational intrigue awaiting the fans

The most important question interesting many combat sports fans is how featherweight leader Jean Silva will perform in the complex situation of a sudden opponent change, and whether former champions Brandon Moreno and Alexa Grasso can reclaim their championship ambitions. The most important conclusion is that, the Noche UFC card is absolutely uncompromising: for 15th-ranked Jose Delgado, this is the biggest springboard of his career, while if Jean Silva wins, he will become a direct contender for the division's top 3. At the same time, the winner of the Alexa Grasso vs. Manon Fiorot fight will determine the number one contender for the next title shot in the women's flyweight division, doubling the importance of the tournament.

In your opinion, can Jean Silva finish his unexpected opponent Jose Delgado early in the main event, or will we see a major upset? Can Brandon Moreno and Muslim Salikhov delight their fans with a bright victory this time? Leave your predictions in the comments and share the details of this intense MMA fight night with your loved ones and sports fans!