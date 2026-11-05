Services providing paid companions and conversationalists for the elderly are emerging in India

·5·World
Services providing paid companions and conversationalists for the elderly are emerging in India

Paid companionship services for elderly people living alone have begun to develop in India. Now, older individuals can hire a special companion to talk with, have tea together, go for a walk, or go to the cinema.

According to The Economic Times, the number of elderly people left alone in the country is increasing due to the shrinking size of families and young people living away from their parents. At the same time, social services designed to support them are not yet sufficiently developed.

For example, in Mumbai, an elderly person living alone can pay 2,500–4,000 rupees (approximately 26–42 dollars) for an hour of companionship service. In return, the companion talks with them, listens to their stories, has tea with them, or goes for walks and to the movies.

Various projects offering such services are also appearing in the country. In particular, the Care Friend service of the company ElderAid Wellness provides companionship to the elderly for conversation, walks, movies, and hobbies. Other projects are organizing meetings, workshops, and group activities for older adults.

Nevertheless, experts note that turning this direction into a sustainable business is not easy. The reason is that many elderly people are hesitant to pay a stranger to get rid of loneliness. Some families prefer to allocate funds to medical services rather than emotional support.

According to UN projections, by 2050, the number of people aged 60 and older in the world will double, reaching 2.1 billion. According to UNFPA forecasts, the number of elderly people in India could also reach 347 million during the same period.

This shows that in the future, the need for older people not only for medical but also for social and psychological support will continue to grow.

IndiaElderAid Wellnesselderly social protectionCare Friend
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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