Extremely Rare Case in California: Woman Carries Fetus in Abdominal Cavity and Gives Birth to a Healthy Child

In December 2025, one of the rarest medical cases was recorded in the state of California, USA. A 41-year-old woman carried a fetus not inside the uterus, but in her abdominal cavity, and successfully gave birth to a healthy baby.

The woman had lived with a large ovarian cyst for several years. The increase in her abdominal size was attributed to the cyst rather than pregnancy. The irregularity of her menstrual cycle was one of the reasons she did not suspect the pregnancy.

The situation came to light in December 2025 when the woman went to the hospital to have her ovarian cyst removed. After initial examinations revealed signs of pregnancy, doctors conducted additional tests.

The test results astonished the specialists: the uterus was empty, and the fetus had developed outside of it — in the abdominal cavity. This condition is known as an abdominal pregnancy and is one of the rarest forms of ectopic pregnancy.

Usually, such pregnancies pose serious risks because tissues outside the uterus cannot provide sufficient conditions and blood supply for the normal development of the fetus. Furthermore, life-threatening complications, such as severe internal bleeding, can arise for the mother.

However, in this case, the fetus developed almost to full term and survived. Doctors performed a complex surgical procedure to save both mother and child. During the operation, along with the removal of the cyst, the baby was delivered. A team of specialists from various medical fields participated in the procedure. According to the hospital, the condition of the mother and child after the surgery was stable.