Two-headed turtle weighing 5.2 grams born in the USA

·33·World
Two-headed turtle weighing 5.2 grams born in the USA

A two-headed baby turtle has been born in the US state of Massachusetts. The discovery of the unusual creature has also attracted the attention of specialists.

Weighing just 5.2 grams, the rare turtle was found in a protected natural area in Wellfleet. It was later handed over to specialists at the Cape Wildlife Center located in Barnstable.

After receiving the tiny and unusual ward, the center's staff began closely monitoring its condition. Later, specialists shared the first images of the rare turtle with the public on social networks.

“Our veterinarians are closely monitoring the tiny turtle to better understand how its two heads and body function,” center representatives said.

Specialists noted that such an unusual phenomenon is not entirely new to them. Over the past five years, they have encountered similar cases involving two-headed turtles only twice.

Center staff noted that despite their unusual appearance, such cases provide an opportunity to learn important information about animals.

“Although we have encountered this unnatural anomaly before, each such case allows us to gain more information about the anatomy and physiology of these amazing animals,” center officials emphasized.

Currently, specialists are regularly monitoring the condition of the two-headed turtle. The team is paying special attention to its appetite, growth rate, and behavior.

“Currently, our team is closely monitoring this little one's appetite, growth, and behavior,” center representatives added.

One of the most interesting aspects for specialists is observing how the turtle's two heads and single body function in harmony. This process can help to more deeply study the anatomical and physiological characteristics of the creature.

Two-headed turtleCape Wildlife CenterWellfleetMassachusetts
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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