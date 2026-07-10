Uzbek driver charged in fatal US traffic accident

In the US, 42-year-old Uzbek citizen Behzod Asrarov has become the subject of a criminal case following a fatal traffic accident. A 21-year-old goalkeeper for the University of Massachusetts football team died in the crash.

According to reports, the truck driven by Asrarov collided with the car the athlete was driving. The truck then veered into oncoming traffic, causing several more collisions.

Investigation details indicate that the driver arrived in the US in 2024 via a green card. Because he did not speak English, police officers communicated with him using an online translator.

Asrarov is also charged with attempting to conceal evidence. According to the investigation, after the accident, he removed the dashcam and damaged three phones and an electronic logging device. It is suspected that he did this to hide data regarding the truck's movements.

He is currently charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

The incident has sparked debate in the US. The country's Secretary of Transportation has raised the issue of banning truck drivers who do not speak English from working.