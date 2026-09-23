Two-headed turtle born in the USA

In the US state of Massachusetts, an extremely rare case has been discovered — a two-headed baby turtle has been born.

Weighing only 5.2 grams

the baby turtle was found in a protected nesting area in the Wellfleet region. It was later brought to the Cape Cod Wildlife Center for veterinary care.

Experts note that the two-headedness in the turtle is associated with a rare developmental condition called bicephaly. Veterinarians are currently regularly monitoring its growth, appetite, and behavior.

According to the center, both heads of the turtle are currently healthy. The animal is moving and feeding normally.

Experts are closely monitoring its further development and studying how the two heads coordinate with a single body.