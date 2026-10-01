Does the Universe repeat infinitely?: Scientists calculate the restart of history

·47·World
Does the Universe repeat infinitely?: Scientists calculate the restart of history

Will human history, all the conversations on the Earth where we live, the decisions made, and our every moment happen billions of times before and repeat with the exact same precision in the future? Sean M. Carroll, a renowned theoretical physicist, prominent researcher of quantum physics and cosmology at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in the USA, and his colleagues have calculated based on mathematical models under what conditions the history of the Universe could repeat itself without a single particle difference.

According to the revolutionary theory of physicists, the "Big Bang" that we know should someday be followed by a "Big Crunch" that returns all matter and time to its starting point. This quantum model implies an infinite loop of the universe, raising the startling question that the mysterious "déjà vu" phenomenon frequently experienced by people — the feeling that "I have lived through this event in this exact way before" — might not just be a trick of the brain, but an echo of infinitely repeating cosmic cycles.

"The Big Crunch, infinite cosmic loop, and the déjà vu enigma": 5 key scientific facts

The most important analytical points according to Sean Carroll team's quantum hypothesis:

  • Cosmic repetition with mathematical precision: Johns Hopkins University scientists calculated the conditions under which the quantum state of the Universe fully returns to its starting point;

  • "Big Crunch" theory: After the "Big Bang", space may stop expanding, contract again, and trigger the beginning of a new cycle;

  • We live in one of the infinite cycles: According to the research, our lives, decisions, and the history of our planet may have already happened an infinite number of times;

  • Scientific view on the déjà vu phenomenon: The notion that the feeling of "I have seen this moment before" is a mental-conscious pattern left over from previous repetitions of the Universe is being put forward;

  • Fundamental research by Sean M. Carroll: The author of global bestsellers on the secrets of the universe, time, and space issues has presented another controversial quantum concept.

Classification of the Universe's infinite repetition hypothesis and scientific doubts

Comparative analysis of Sean Carroll's theoretical model, reality-related limitations, and physical parameters:

Analysis criteria and concepts

Quantum repetition model (Hypothesis)

Scientific criticism and real-world limitation

Lead author and center

Sean M. Carroll (Johns Hopkins University)

Quantum physics and theoretical cosmology community

Final stage of the universe

"Big Crunch" (matter returns to a quantum point)

Currently, the universe continues to expand with acceleration

Destiny of history and events

All events, our lives, our conversations will repeat exactly

The theory is not yet fully proven and remains a speculative idea

State of the mathematical model

Cycles work perfectly in numbers and equations

The true origin of space, time, and matter has not yet been explained

Impact on human consciousness

Provides a real cosmic basis for the feeling of déjà vu

In psychology, déjà vu is viewed as a memory glitch

Scientific works and popularity

"Something Deeply Hidden", "The Biggest Ideas in the Universe"

Books that have sparked widespread global scientific debate

Fundamental physics and philosophical expertise: Are we truly living in a cage of time?

Conclusions of astrophysicists and quantum mechanics specialists:

  • "The difference between mathematical harmony and real existence": Although Sean Carroll's theory looks very beautiful on paper and in mathematical formulas, it is not fully confirmed in practice; today, modern astronomy considers the infinite cooling and expansion of the universe under the influence of dark energy (the Big Freeze) rather than its re-contraction as the main scenario; however, the probability of the complete restoration of quantum states is not theoretically ruled out entirely;

  • Physical proof of Nietzsche's philosophy of "Eternal Return": The great philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once put forward the idea of "Eternal Return", emphasizing that man is doomed to live his life over and over again with every second; Carroll's model gives mathematical shape to this philosophical view in the language of quantum physics — urging humanity to treat every decision it makes with immense responsibility;

  • The problem of infinity and destiny: If the Universe repeats in the exact same state an infinite number of times, then human free will and choices also turn out to be a predetermined absolute algorithm; however, as the scientists themselves admit, quantum accidents and the uncertainty principle can leave room for history to develop slightly differently in each new cycle.

Have you ever experienced a strong feeling of déjà vu in your life and felt the startling sensation of "I have been here, I have said these exact words"? Do you think we are truly revolving inside an infinite cosmic loop, or is human life a singular, unrepeatable miracle? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the mysterious scientific discovery that shakes human consciousness with your friends!

Sean M. CarrollJohns Hopkins UniversityUniverseDéjà vu
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The Pentagon Admits It Has Orbital Attack Systems: When Will the "Golden Dome" Launch?The Pentagon Admits It Has Orbital Attack Systems: When Will the "Golden Dome" Launch?15 September 13:23Successful launch from Baikonur: "Soyuz-2.1b" rocket takes off with over 2.4 tons of cargoSuccessful launch from Baikonur: "Soyuz-2.1b" rocket takes off with over 2.4 tons of cargo16 September 22:47“Moscow is infinitely better than New York!”: Carlson slams US major metropolis“Moscow is infinitely better than New York!”: Carlson slams US major metropolis12 September 17:20"Star Wars" Threat: Russia Calls on UN to Unite Against US Orbital Weapons"Star Wars" Threat: Russia Calls on UN to Unite Against US Orbital Weapons16 September 07:03“The Moon is ours now!”: Donald Trump makes a new territorial claim“The Moon is ours now!”: Donald Trump makes a new territorial claim7 September 10:20Emergency Pentagon Meeting: Hegset Gathers Hundreds of Generals at Secret BaseEmergency Pentagon Meeting: Hegset Gathers Hundreds of Generals at Secret Base29 August 16:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son