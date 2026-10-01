Does the Universe repeat infinitely?: Scientists calculate the restart of history

Will human history, all the conversations on the Earth where we live, the decisions made, and our every moment happen billions of times before and repeat with the exact same precision in the future? Sean M. Carroll, a renowned theoretical physicist, prominent researcher of quantum physics and cosmology at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in the USA, and his colleagues have calculated based on mathematical models under what conditions the history of the Universe could repeat itself without a single particle difference.

According to the revolutionary theory of physicists, the "Big Bang" that we know should someday be followed by a "Big Crunch" that returns all matter and time to its starting point. This quantum model implies an infinite loop of the universe, raising the startling question that the mysterious "déjà vu" phenomenon frequently experienced by people — the feeling that "I have lived through this event in this exact way before" — might not just be a trick of the brain, but an echo of infinitely repeating cosmic cycles.

"The Big Crunch, infinite cosmic loop, and the déjà vu enigma": 5 key scientific facts

The most important analytical points according to Sean Carroll team's quantum hypothesis:

Cosmic repetition with mathematical precision: Johns Hopkins University scientists calculated the conditions under which the quantum state of the Universe fully returns to its starting point;

"Big Crunch" theory: After the "Big Bang", space may stop expanding, contract again, and trigger the beginning of a new cycle;

We live in one of the infinite cycles: According to the research, our lives, decisions, and the history of our planet may have already happened an infinite number of times;

Scientific view on the déjà vu phenomenon: The notion that the feeling of "I have seen this moment before" is a mental-conscious pattern left over from previous repetitions of the Universe is being put forward;

Fundamental research by Sean M. Carroll: The author of global bestsellers on the secrets of the universe, time, and space issues has presented another controversial quantum concept.

Classification of the Universe's infinite repetition hypothesis and scientific doubts

Comparative analysis of Sean Carroll's theoretical model, reality-related limitations, and physical parameters:

Analysis criteria and concepts Quantum repetition model (Hypothesis) Scientific criticism and real-world limitation Lead author and center Sean M. Carroll (Johns Hopkins University) Quantum physics and theoretical cosmology community Final stage of the universe "Big Crunch" (matter returns to a quantum point) Currently, the universe continues to expand with acceleration Destiny of history and events All events, our lives, our conversations will repeat exactly The theory is not yet fully proven and remains a speculative idea State of the mathematical model Cycles work perfectly in numbers and equations The true origin of space, time, and matter has not yet been explained Impact on human consciousness Provides a real cosmic basis for the feeling of déjà vu In psychology, déjà vu is viewed as a memory glitch Scientific works and popularity "Something Deeply Hidden", "The Biggest Ideas in the Universe" Books that have sparked widespread global scientific debate

Fundamental physics and philosophical expertise: Are we truly living in a cage of time?

Conclusions of astrophysicists and quantum mechanics specialists:

"The difference between mathematical harmony and real existence": Although Sean Carroll's theory looks very beautiful on paper and in mathematical formulas, it is not fully confirmed in practice; today, modern astronomy considers the infinite cooling and expansion of the universe under the influence of dark energy (the Big Freeze) rather than its re-contraction as the main scenario; however, the probability of the complete restoration of quantum states is not theoretically ruled out entirely;

Physical proof of Nietzsche's philosophy of "Eternal Return": The great philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once put forward the idea of "Eternal Return", emphasizing that man is doomed to live his life over and over again with every second; Carroll's model gives mathematical shape to this philosophical view in the language of quantum physics — urging humanity to treat every decision it makes with immense responsibility;

The problem of infinity and destiny: If the Universe repeats in the exact same state an infinite number of times, then human free will and choices also turn out to be a predetermined absolute algorithm; however, as the scientists themselves admit, quantum accidents and the uncertainty principle can leave room for history to develop slightly differently in each new cycle.

Have you ever experienced a strong feeling of déjà vu in your life and felt the startling sensation of "I have been here, I have said these exact words"? Do you think we are truly revolving inside an infinite cosmic loop, or is human life a singular, unrepeatable miracle? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the mysterious scientific discovery that shakes human consciousness with your friends!