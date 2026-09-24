Man "photographed" with Erdoğan via artificial intelligence detained: the truth behind the photos revealed

·50·World
Man "photographed" with Erdoğan via artificial intelligence detained: the truth behind the photos revealed

A man was detained in Ankara due to fake photos generated with the help of artificial intelligence. Using AI, he portrayed himself standing alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Minister of Justice Akın Gürlek.

According to the Cumhuriyet newspaper, the man posted the AI-generated images on his WhatsApp status and distributed them on social media.

In the photos, he created the impression of supposedly meeting high-ranking officials of the country.

However, the photos were not real; they were created using artificial intelligence.

The man is suspected of spreading false information and falsely presenting himself as being connected to influential figures. The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.

AnkaraRecep Tayyip ErdoğanAkın GürlekAnkara Prosecutor's Office
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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