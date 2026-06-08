Father in Turkey Attempted to Throw 3-Year-Old Daughter Out of Window

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Father in Turkey Attempted to Throw 3-Year-Old Daughter Out of Window

An incident in Ankara, Turkey, has drawn public attention. On June 5 of this year, a man took his 3-year-old daughter hostage, creating a dangerous situation. Local media reported on the event.

According to reports, the incident occurred in an apartment on 2022 Street in the Piyada neighborhood of the Etimesgut district. The individual, who had argued with his spouse, took the young girl hostage with a knife.

Neighbors who saw the man holding a knife in one hand and the child in the other through the window immediately called the 112 emergency service. Shortly after, police officers, fire services, and ambulance teams arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement and rescue services strengthened security measures in the area and attempted to persuade the suspect to release the girl. However, the negotiations did not yield the expected results.

Subsequently, special operations forces conducted a rapid operation, neutralizing the man. The 3-year-old girl was rescued safely and handed over to medical supervision. The suspect was also taken to a medical facility.

According to police information, the child's life was saved as a result of the swift actions. Additionally, a service dog performing its duties during the operation was injured and is currently receiving treatment.

Currently, relevant investigative actions are ongoing regarding this incident.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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