A $111 Billion Empire Emerges After Historic Hollywood Deal

A monumental deal that could change an era has taken place in Hollywood. Paramount Skydance has completed the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, resulting in the creation of Skydance—one of the largest media and entertainment companies in the world. The total value of the deal, including debt obligations, amounted to nearly $111 billion.

This is not a simple corporate merger. Now, "Harry Potter", "The Lord of the Rings", "Game of Thrones", DC characters, "Mission: Impossible", "The Matrix", "Barbie", "Superman", "Batman", and many other famous projects are gathered under a single corporate structure.

What is behind the $111 billion deal?

Paramount Skydance finalized the transaction on the terms of paying Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders $31 per share. Stock exchange trading of Warner Bros. Discovery as an independent company has been suspended. Shares of the new Skydance company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SKYD.

The purchase price of the deal for Warner Bros. Discovery was approximately $81 billion, and taking debt into account, the total value approaches $111 billion.

Thus, two of Hollywood's largest media entities, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, have merged into a single company.

Who now owns "Harry Potter" and DC?

Following the merger, Skydance acquired a massive content portfolio.

It includes:

"Harry Potter" ;

"The Lord of the Rings" ;

"Game of Thrones" ;

DC and its famous characters;

"Mission: Impossible" ;

"The Matrix" ;

"Barbie" ;

"Superman" ;

"Batman" ;

"Star Trek" ;

"Top Gun" ;

as well as numerous television and film projects.

The company has taken possession not only of films but also of major streaming platforms. Now, Paramount+ and HBO Max are also part of a single corporate system. In addition, CNN, CBS News, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, and many television channels have joined the new media conglomerate.

A new power center in Hollywood

The new company will be led by David Ellison. He will serve as Skydance's chairman and chief executive officer, while Ynon Kreiz will serve as co-chairman and chief executive officer.

According to the company's official plans, Skydance aims to produce at least 30 high-quality feature films and over 180 television shows and series per year. It also aims to achieve at least $6 billion in synergies and cost savings within three years.

This could turn the new company into an even more formidable player against Netflix, Disney, Amazon, and other major rivals.

The merger also comes with a hefty price tag

Along with the emergence of the massive media company came major financial commitments. According to AP, the new company's net debt will be around $80 billion. Therefore, one of Skydance's main tasks is to effectively manage the debt burden while integrating the giant business.

The company's management plans to optimize costs and direct freed-up funds toward new content, technology, and creative projects.

From "Harry Potter" to CNN—everything in one hand

The most interesting aspect is that the new Skydance is no longer just a movie studio.

It brings together assets related to Hollywood film studios, streaming platforms, television channels, news networks, sports content, and video games.

In this sense, the $111 billion deal has literally redrawn the map of Hollywood.

The world's most famous franchises, which yesterday were under separate ownership, are today under a single corporate roof.

A new era begins in Hollywood

The merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to impact the balance of power in the film and television industry. Skydance now faces the task of not only managing famous franchises but also increasing their value, attracting new audiences, and remaining competitive in the streaming era.

However, one thing is certain: names like "Harry Potter", DC, "The Lord of the Rings", "Game of Thrones", "Superman", and "Batman" are now part of one massive media machine.

With the $111 billion deal, Skydance has become one of Hollywood's new power centers. Now the main question is: how will this colossal empire change the fate of famous franchises?