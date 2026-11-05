“It fills my heart with horror, but...”: Why did King Charles III not apologize on behalf of Great Britain?

The British monarch, King Charles III, has refused to formally apologize for the British Empire's role in the transatlantic slave trade. Speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, the monarch chose not to offer a formal apology, despite significant pressure from Caribbean nations and the international community.

At the same time, the King openly acknowledged that these dark chapters of history fill him with deep sorrow, urging a focus on future cooperation rather than dwelling on the mistakes of the past.

“A legacy left by ancestors we did not know”: The King’s sensational speech

From the summit podium, Charles III expressed the following thoughts on this centuries-old, painful topic:

Anguish of the heart: “This shameful chapter of history fills my heart with horror and my soul with the deepest sorrow. However, history also teaches us that evil should not have the final word, and that resilience and courage are capable of overcoming even the most terrible injustices together,” he said;

The impossibility of choosing the past: “We cannot choose our history. It is a legacy left by ancestors we did not know, with all its complexities. This legacy combines both achievements and failures, the good and the evil they committed”;

Service of the Royal Navy: The monarch specifically noted that it was the British Royal Navy that, in its time, patrolled the seas and played a primary and decisive role in putting an end to the transatlantic slave trade.

London and the issue of reparations: Will there be an apology?

Debates over compensating for the consequences of this historical injustice are viewed differently within British political circles:

Prime Minister's stance: Previously, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham had not entirely ruled out the possibility of a formal apology on behalf of the state;

Reparations rejected: Nevertheless, the head of government's office issued an official statement firmly emphasizing that Britain has no intention of paying financial compensation (reparations) to Caribbean nations for the era of slavery or discussing the matter.

The legacy of the slave trade and the attitude toward it remain one of the most contentious diplomatic issues among Commonwealth countries.