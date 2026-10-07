India presents its peace plan on the war in Ukraine - what was proposed?

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India presents its peace plan on the war in Ukraine - what was proposed?

India, one of the leading nations of the Global South, has taken an important diplomatic step towards resolving the war in Ukraine and establishing peace in the region. According to the country's influential publication Hindustan Times, official New Delhi has presented Kyiv with a special truce plan aimed at halting mutual attacks and protecting critical logistics routes.

This initiative aims to ensure global food and energy security, as well as reduce the damage caused by military operations to global supply chains.

Key points of the truce plan proposed by India

The peace package promoted by Indian diplomacy includes several vital conditions:

  • Halt to strikes on energy and infrastructure: The parties must completely stop launching rocket and drone attacks on each other's energy systems, power plants, and critical infrastructure on the eve of the winter season;

  • Security in the Black Sea and commercial vessels: Put an end to attacks on civilian and merchant vessels navigating the Black Sea basin;

  • Uninterrupted supply corridors: Guaranteeing the unhindered and stable delivery of grain, agricultural products, and energy resources to world markets through regional ports.

Negotiations during the visit to Kyiv and New Delhi's interests

These important proposals were directly communicated to the Ukrainian leadership at a high diplomatic level:

  • Jaishankar's mission: According to the Hindustan Times, the peace initiative was handed over to the Ukrainian side last month during the official visit of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to Kyiv;

  • Energy balance: India's plan also openly takes into account its national interests — in particular, ensuring the continuity of Russian energy supplies in order to maintain price stability on the world market.

India's truce initiative is attracting the attention of international experts as another serious geopolitical move towards finding a compromise between the warring parties and preventing global economic crises.

IndiaRussia-Ukraine warSubrahmanyam JaishankarGlobal South
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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