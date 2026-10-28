For the first time in history, a wounded soldier was evacuated by drone

·77·World
For the first time in history, a wounded soldier was evacuated by drone

The Armed Forces of Ukraine evacuated a wounded soldier stranded on the front line using a heavy-lift drone. This was one of the first such operations recorded during the war. This was reported by Reuters.

49-year-old Konstantin Vlasenko was sent to a position in the Kupyansk direction of the Kharkiv region in June 2025. He had been stranded in the area near the front for nearly 500 days. Due to Russian drones and mined roads, extracting him by traditional means was extremely dangerous.

The serviceman sustained severe injuries to both legs as a result of a drone attack. He stated that as his condition worsened, he was forced to amputate parts of his legs himself.

A heavy-lift drone capable of carrying up to 90 kilograms was used to rescue him. Vlasenko was secured to the drone using a special device and transported to a safe area approximately 15 kilometers away. The flight lasted about 15 minutes.

The rescue plan was meticulously developed prior to the operation. Other unmanned aerial vehicles were also deployed to ensure the drone's safe passage. Once Vlasenko was delivered to the safe zone, he was taken to a hospital. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at a medical facility in Kharkiv.

This incident demonstrated that heavy-lift drones can also be used to save human lives on the battlefield in situations where traditional evacuation is impossible.

A bearded man with bandaged legs lies in a hospital bed.
Ukraine-Russia warKupyanskKonstantin VlasenkoDrones
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

“We closed this loophole”: Musk opposed Ukraine using Starlink for attacks“We closed this loophole”: Musk opposed Ukraine using Starlink for attacks26 October 11:40India presents its peace plan on the war in Ukraine - what was proposed?India presents its peace plan on the war in Ukraine - what was proposed?7 October 22:08Zelenskyy's plane at risk due to droneZelenskyy's plane at risk due to drone10 September 10:42Poland Sets Condition for Ukraine: Otherwise MiG-29 Fighters Will Be Sold to BulgariaPoland Sets Condition for Ukraine: Otherwise MiG-29 Fighters Will Be Sold to Bulgaria28 July 12:29Nighttime Emergency in Rostov: 30 Drone Attacks, Apartment Buildings DestroyedNighttime Emergency in Rostov: 30 Drone Attacks, Apartment Buildings Destroyed6 September 13:37Drone Attack on Moscow Region: Details of Night Explosions and FiresDrone Attack on Moscow Region: Details of Night Explosions and Fires28 July 10:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once