“A gap will appear in our own defense”: Germany stops supplying Patriot systems to Kyiv

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“A gap will appear in our own defense”: Germany stops supplying Patriot systems to Kyiv

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced that official Berlin can no longer supply Ukraine with new Patriot air defense systems and ammunition for them.

The head of the German Ministry of Defense emphasized that due to limited arms reserves, further supplies could directly pose a serious threat to the country's own national security and defense capabilities.

“We gave everything we could”: Pistorius's statement

In an interview with the Funke Media Group, the German Defense Minister openly acknowledged the severity of the situation:

  • Supply constraints: “The supply issue, especially regarding the Patriot systems intended for air defense, is very complex. Germany has already handed over several complexes and many guided missiles for them to Ukraine. Currently, no further systems will be delivered,” said Pistorius;

  • Risk to own security: The minister added that allocating additional defense assets to Kyiv could directly create gaps in the Bundeswehr's own defense;

  • Berlin's limit: Although Germany remains one of Ukraine's largest military donors, it stated that its reserves of surface-to-air missile systems have reached a strategic limit.

Is the Kyiv sky left open? The danger of missile shortages

The suspension of supplies by Germany comes at a time when Ukraine's air defense system is severely weakened:

  • Zelensky's admission: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously admitted that due to a shortage of anti-aircraft missiles across the country, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are facing serious difficulties in intercepting Russian ballistic missiles;

  • “The worst situation during the war”: Yegor Chernev, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, officially announced that the situation regarding air defense systems in Ukraine has reached its worst level since the start of full-scale military operations.

The inability of Western allies to send new air defense assets is expected to significantly reduce Ukraine's ability to protect critical infrastructure and cities from missile strikes.

Boris PistoriusPatriot systemsUkraine-Russia warBundeswehr
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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