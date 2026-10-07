Why was Norwegian Queen Mette-Marit removed from official events?
In the Norwegian royal family, considered one of the oldest dynasties in Europe, mourning is coming to an end and a new era of power is beginning. The press service of the royal court announced that the monarch and his family members are preparing to return to official public events. However, the new Queen Mette-Marit will not participate in any public ceremonies or events until the summer of next year due to serious medical reasons.
It is reported that this restriction is related to the long-term recovery process following a complex surgical procedure performed in June — a lung transplant.
Haakon VIII begins his activities with internal issues
The official mourning announced in the kingdom in connection with the death of the previous ruler will end on October 9:
Priority of internal meetings: The new owner of the throne, 53-year-old King Haakon VIII, plans to hold a series of meetings within the country in the near future, in particular, to have face-to-face dialogues with various strata of society and ordinary citizens;
Foreign trips suspended: According to the royal palace statement, no official foreign visits or interstate trips are planned for the autumn and winter seasons — the new monarch will focus all his attention on internal state affairs;
The Queen's health: Mette-Marit will continue her rehabilitation course under the supervision of doctors and, according to initial conclusions, will be exempt from protocol events until next summer.
Young crown princess returns to Australia, while former queen remains in service
Other members of the royal family will continue their activities in the following order:
Princess Ingrid Alexandra's education: The next heir to the throne, 22-year-old Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, will leave for Australia in February. She will continue her studies in international relations and political economy at the University of Sydney;
Support of the Queen Dowager: Sonja, the wife of the late Harald V, will continue to participate in official palace ceremonies and protocol meetings, supporting her son.
Heavy losses in the monarchy
In recent months, Norway has experienced two major periods of mourning simultaneously:
Farewell to the oldest ruler: On August 28, King Harald V, considered the world's oldest reigning monarch, passed away at the age of 89;
Second blow: Exactly two days after the king's funeral, his 94-year-old sister, Princess Astrid Maud Ingeborg, also passed away.
With the end of mourning, the Norwegian royal court under the leadership of Haakon VIII is stepping into a new phase of governance, with the main public attention focused on the recovery of the new queen's health after a complex operation.
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