Why was Norwegian Queen Mette-Marit removed from official events?

In the Norwegian royal family, considered one of the oldest dynasties in Europe, mourning is coming to an end and a new era of power is beginning. The press service of the royal court announced that the monarch and his family members are preparing to return to official public events. However, the new Queen Mette-Marit will not participate in any public ceremonies or events until the summer of next year due to serious medical reasons.

It is reported that this restriction is related to the long-term recovery process following a complex surgical procedure performed in June — a lung transplant.

Haakon VIII begins his activities with internal issues

The official mourning announced in the kingdom in connection with the death of the previous ruler will end on October 9: