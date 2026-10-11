Queen of Thailand makes her first solo flight in a Gripen fighter jet (video)

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Queen of Thailand makes her first solo flight in a Gripen fighter jet (video)

On October 8, Queen Suthida of Thailand made her first solo flight in a JAS 39C Gripen fighter jet. The flight took place at the Wing 7 military air base located in Surat Thani province in the south of the country. King Maha Vajiralongkorn personally observed the event.

Before the flight, the Queen checked the technical condition of the aircraft, reviewed the flight plan, and completed the designated training program. She spent 41 minutes in the air and successfully landed the aircraft. Upon completion of the flight, the King congratulated her, presenting her with a bouquet of flowers and the honorary gold insignia awarded to pilots who fly the Gripen aircraft.

Suthida underwent serious preparation for this flight. In June and July 2026, she completed theoretical training and emergency preparedness courses, as well as 20 sessions on a flight simulator. Before her first solo flight, she also logged over 10 hours of flight time in a two-seater JAS 39D Gripen aircraft.

The Queen's total flight experience accumulated across various types of aircraft exceeds 1,188 hours. She has also flown Boeing 737 passenger jets and accompanied the King as a co-pilot on some official trips.

This event marked an important milestone in Suthida's aviation training. She was also noted as the first female pilot to pilot a Gripen fighter jet in Thailand.

SuthidaJAS 39C GripenKing Maha VajiralongkornWing 7 air base
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