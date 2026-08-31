Brilliant necklace with 673 diamonds stolen in Vienna in broad daylight

·32·World
Brilliant necklace with 673 diamonds stolen in Vienna in broad daylight

The theft of a valuable historical piece of jewelry in the Austrian capital, Vienna, has caused a major stir. A unique necklace belonging to the former Egyptian Queen Nazli Sabri, which was on display at the Museum of Applied Arts, was stolen during the day while the museum was open to visitors.

The incident occurred on August 27 around 14:00. According to preliminary information, two unidentified individuals entered the museum like regular guests after purchasing tickets.

They headed to the hall housing an exhibition dedicated to a French jewelry house. Unexpectedly, they used a hammer to smash the glass display case containing the precious exhibit and fled with the necklace.

Exhibition of a diamond necklace and other jewelry on a dark blue background.

It is suspected that one of the criminals was armed with a firearm. For this reason, museum security personnel were unable to resist them.

The stolen piece itself is considered a true masterpiece of art. The platinum necklace is set with a total of 673 diamonds with a total weight exceeding 200 carats.

According to historical records, this unique piece was custom-made for Egyptian Queen Nazli Sabri in 1939.

The value of the necklace matches its rarity. The jewelry house purchased this piece at an auction in New York in 2015 for 4.3 million dollars. Currently, law enforcement agencies are working to locate the precious necklace and identify the criminals. The whereabouts of this unique item of historical significance remain unknown for now.

Hozirda huquqni muhofaza qiluvchi organlar qimmatbaho marjonni qidirish va jinoyatchilarni aniqlash bo‘yicha ish olib bormoqda. Tarixiy ahamiyatga ega bo‘lgan ushbu noyob taqinchoqning qayerga yo‘qolgani esa hozircha noma’lum.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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