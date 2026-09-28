78-year-old Scottish woman breaks world record for Fortnite

·28·World
78-year-old Scottish woman breaks world record for Fortnite

78-year-old Scottish gamer Kit Bowie has left her mark in the history of computer games. She secured a Guinness World Records title as the oldest female streamer to regularly broadcast the game Fortnite on the Twitch platform.

Kit Bowie has been live-streaming her gameplay on Twitch under the name "grumpygran48" for nearly nine years. Her interest in Fortnite began in 2017 after she saw her grandson playing this popular online game.

Watching her grandson play immediately sparked Bowie's interest. Initially just observing the game, the Scottish woman later decided to try playing Fortnite herself. Over time, this hobby evolved from a simple pastime into regular gaming and streaming activity.

In an interview with Guinness World Records, Bowie stated that despite having played Fortnite for nearly nine years, she still plays the game with the same great passion as before.

The 78-year-old gamer has also tried a number of other computer games. However, none of them could evoke the same level of interest in her as Fortnite. For this reason, rather than calling herself a simple "gamer," Bowie prefers to describe herself as a "Fortniter" — that is, a Fortnite player.

Despite her advanced age, Bowie continues her streaming career. Her long years of playing Fortnite and creating content on Twitch have shown that an interest in computer games can continue at any age.

Kit BowieFortniteTwitchGuinness World Records
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Twitch Uses Streamers’ Content to Train AITwitch Uses Streamers’ Content to Train AI13 August 01:27Record Set for Largest Flag Mounted on a Car in DubaiRecord Set for Largest Flag Mounted on a Car in Dubai21 June 08:24New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani engages with citizens via TwitchNew York Mayor Zohran Mamdani engages with citizens via Twitch21 May 21:206-year-old Chinese girl sets world record by solving Rubik's cube in 4 seconds!6-year-old Chinese girl sets world record by solving Rubik's cube in 4 seconds!23 September 14:59Burrito eaten in 30 seconds, world record broken (video)Burrito eaten in 30 seconds, world record broken (video)9 September 16:14American Man Solves Rubik’s Cube Blindfolded in 11.56 Seconds to Set RecordAmerican Man Solves Rubik’s Cube Blindfolded in 11.56 Seconds to Set Record18 August 09:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son