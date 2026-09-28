78-year-old Scottish woman breaks world record for Fortnite

78-year-old Scottish gamer Kit Bowie has left her mark in the history of computer games. She secured a Guinness World Records title as the oldest female streamer to regularly broadcast the game Fortnite on the Twitch platform.

Kit Bowie has been live-streaming her gameplay on Twitch under the name "grumpygran48" for nearly nine years. Her interest in Fortnite began in 2017 after she saw her grandson playing this popular online game.

Watching her grandson play immediately sparked Bowie's interest. Initially just observing the game, the Scottish woman later decided to try playing Fortnite herself. Over time, this hobby evolved from a simple pastime into regular gaming and streaming activity.

In an interview with Guinness World Records, Bowie stated that despite having played Fortnite for nearly nine years, she still plays the game with the same great passion as before.

The 78-year-old gamer has also tried a number of other computer games. However, none of them could evoke the same level of interest in her as Fortnite. For this reason, rather than calling herself a simple "gamer," Bowie prefers to describe herself as a "Fortniter" — that is, a Fortnite player.

Despite her advanced age, Bowie continues her streaming career. Her long years of playing Fortnite and creating content on Twitch have shown that an interest in computer games can continue at any age.