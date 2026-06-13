First draw of the World Cup: Canada saved in the final minutes

·37·Sport
First draw of the World Cup: Canada saved in the final minutes

On June 13, the first round match of Group B of the 2026 World Cup between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina concluded. In an exciting and uncompromising encounter, the sides recorded a 1-1 draw. Thus, the first draw of the World Cup was officially registered.

The match, held at BMO Field in Toronto, was officiated by Argentine referee Facundo Tello. Although both teams fought for victory throughout the match, no winner was determined in the end.

The scoring opened in the 21st minute. Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Jovo Lukic put his team ahead with an accurate strike. Canada increased the pressure in the final part of the match, and in the 79th minute, Cyle Larin managed to equalize. His goal saved the Canadians from defeat.

In the 84th minute, Bosnia and Herzegovina defender and team captain Sead Kolasinac was forced to leave the pitch due to injury. At the same time, the Canadian national team secured its first point in World Cup history.

Following this result, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina have collected one point each, placing first and second in the group table respectively. In the other group match, Qatar and Switzerland will face off on the night of June 13.

In the next round, Canada will face Qatar on June 19 and play against Switzerland on June 24. The Bosnia and Herzegovina national team will play against Switzerland on June 18 and face Qatar on June 24.

CanadaBosnia and HerzegovinaTorontoFacundo TelloJovo Lukic
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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