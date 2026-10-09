Iran announces 2.5-fold increase in arms production

·0·World
Iran announces 2.5-fold increase in arms production

Iran has sufficient arms production capacity to meet the needs of prolonged military operations. This was stated by the country's Ministry of Defense spokesman Reza Talaiy-Nik in an interview with state television.

According to him, during military operations against the US, Iran's arms production volume increased 2.5 times. The country has also pre-prepared backup production sites to ensure the continuous manufacturing of military products.

Talaiy-Nik emphasized that nearly 9,000 companies have been voluntarily involved in the production process of military goods. Through this, Iran aims to expand the manufacturing capabilities of its defense industry.

He noted that specialists from the Ministry of Defense are cooperating with representatives of missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, naval and air forces. Based on combat experience, focus is being placed on modernizing weapons and military equipment, as well as developing countermeasures against new threats.

The Iranian defense department representative stated that the country prioritizes meeting the needs of its own army first. At the same time, it is planned to export defense products that exceed domestic needs.

According to the Iranian side's statement, the expansion of the country's military industry is aimed at maintaining arms supplies in the conditions of a protracted war.

Iran Ministry of DefenseReza Talaiy-Nikarms productionmilitary operations against US
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