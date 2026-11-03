Is Turkey planning to take charge of training military specialists for OTS countries?

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Is Turkey planning to take charge of training military specialists for OTS countries?

The historic declaration adopted following the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Ankara in October, is attracting the attention of international political and military analysts.

According to the influential Turkish publication Milliyet, an important initiative was put forward during the summit to establish a "Defense Industry College of the OTS" under the leadership of official Ankara. This step is of great significance as it aims to train specialists from member states in the field of military industry and technology based on unified Turkish standards.

Strategic clause in the Ankara Declaration

In the final document signed by the leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, this educational project is solidified as follows:

  • Instruction to study feasibility: According to the text of the declaration, relevant state agencies of the member countries and the OTS Secretariat are recommended to carefully study the possibilities of developing and implementing the Defense Industry College program under the auspices of Turkey;

  • Coordination of defense technologies: The project envisions centralizing the exchange of experience and technologies in the fields of defense industry, new-generation weapons, unmanned systems, and military engineering;

  • Quality of personnel: Turkey aims to create a unified technical specialist platform for Turkic states based on NATO standards and its own advanced military-industrial complex.

Geopolitical debates: An economic project or a hidden military rapprochement?

Analysts are expressing two different views on the development of the organization following this initiative:

  • "Hidden military center" concern: According to some international experts, Turkey is gradually leading the organization toward deeper military rapprochement under the guise of economic cooperation and personnel training in the defense industry. The reason is that the coordination of defense experts, technical systems, and standards will become a solid foundation for potential future military integration;

  • Kazakhstan's firm position: At the Ankara summit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev once again emphasized that the OTS is by no means a military bloc. He stressed that the organization "is not a military alliance and should not become one in the future," and that those who suggest otherwise are attempting to artificially create conflict;

  • Logical question: At the same time, a valid question arises among observers: If the OTS does not intend to become a political-military alliance, why are member states placing such great emphasis on integrating their defense industries and establishing a specialized military educational institution?

For Turkic states, including Uzbekistan, the need for modern personnel in the defense industry, ensuring national security independently, and increasing the potential for high-tech weapons production remain among the top priorities in today's complex geopolitical situation.

Organization of Turkic StatesDefense Industry CollegeAnkara DeclarationTurkey
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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