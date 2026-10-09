In China, a child fell between the train and the platform (video)

An unfortunate incident occurred at Chengdu East Railway Station in China's Sichuan Province. A child boarding a train with his mother accidentally fell into the gap between the train and the platform due to carelessness.

The incident took place on October 5 at around 12:31 local time when train G8645 arrived at the station. Li Yanjun, a railway police officer on duty, saw the child fall and immediately rushed to help. Together with the child's relatives, he pulled him out of the gap.

Afterwards, medical staff examined the child. It was reported that his health was not seriously harmed. Later, the child continued his journey with his relatives.

Railway police urged passengers to closely watch children while boarding and alighting from trains, and to pay attention to the gap between the platform and the train.