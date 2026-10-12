Videos of a Brazilian country boy are capturing millions of hearts

·101·World
Videos of a Brazilian country boy are capturing millions of hearts

Videos capturing the adventures of a little farmer who has shown a pure love for nature and the animal world have gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of millions of users around the globe. Growing up on a farm, the little boy has created a real "animal train" using colorful carts attached to his toy red tractor, organizing daily journeys.

Dressed like a true farmer in a big cowboy hat and rubber boots, the boy sets an example of boundless love and care for animals not only for his peers, but for adults as well.

A separate seat for every passenger: How the "Animal Train" moves

The toddler takes his domestic animals out for a ride with a unique sense of order and affection:

  • Special cars for rabbits: Each of the small carts is lined with comfortable bedding, where several white and gray domestic rabbits comfortably settle in and enjoy the journey;

  • Rooster and chicken transit: Sometimes the boy sits at the steering wheel holding a rooster to his chest, while chickens also take their place in some of the cars;

  • Company of geese and lambs: As the tractor starts moving, several white geese, sheep, and goats cheerfully follow along behind the train, joining their friends in the carts.

"Bebe Campeiro": Sincerity that conquered the internet

The «Bebe Campeiro» page, which is the creator of these video clips, quickly gathered thousands of followers and achieved hundreds of thousands of views:

  • Natural care and affection: The videos show the boy carefully kissing each rabbit and rooster, talking to them, and personally checking that everything is in order before setting off on the journey;

  • A childhood without gadgets: In a world tied to modern technology and screens, the toddler growing up sincerely in the open lap of nature, in fresh air, and with animals inspires great admiration among internet users.

Such pure harmony between man and nature not only demonstrates the most important values in a child's upbringing, but also brings a sincere smile and warmth to any viewer throughout the day.

Bebe CampeiroAnimal trainChild farm
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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