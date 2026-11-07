Horrific fire on the railway: Details of the train disaster where 4 carriages turned to ash

A horrific railway incident has been recorded in the Indian state of Punjab. A major fire suddenly broke out in 4 carriages of the Karmabhoomi Express passenger train, which was traveling from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri. The emergency occurred near the Sarai Banjara railway station.

Although panic erupted inside the train as flames spread instantly and thick black smoke engulfed the carriages, thanks to a stroke of luck and prompt measures, no casualties were reported.

Jumping from a moving train: Moments of rescue and panic

Witnesses and official sources have revealed details of the journey that turned into a terrifying night:

Panic and dangerous jumps: As the fire and toxic smoke spread rapidly to neighboring carriages, intense chaos broke out among the passengers. Before the emergency signal was sounded and the train came to a full stop, some passengers were forced to jump from the moving train onto the tracks in a desperate attempt to save their lives;

No casualties: According to initial official statements, no one died or suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident. This is being described by officials as a true miracle.

The driver's courage: How was a major tragedy averted?

The composure of the train staff played a decisive role in preventing heavy losses and hundreds of casualties:

Emergency brake: Having immediately noticed the situation, the driver and the train guard managed to activate the emergency braking system and bring the train to a sudden stop;

Detaching the carriages: To prevent the fire from spreading throughout the entire train, the staff immediately detached the 4 burning carriages from the rest of the train. This saved the lives of hundreds of passengers in the other carriages.

What caused the fire?

Fire brigades, rescue teams, and a special medical relief train arrived at the scene immediately: