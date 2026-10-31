Chain of errors leading to train crash in Spain revealed

·58·World
Chain of errors leading to train crash in Spain revealed

In Spain, 69 people died and more than 200 were injured after two high-speed trains collided on October 28. According to preliminary investigation data, the tragedy may have been caused by several technical malfunctions in the railway safety system and a decision by the dispatch center to resume traffic. This was reported by the newspaper "El País".

The accident occurred near the town of Urda in the Toledo province, approximately 130 kilometers south of Madrid. At 08:53, a Renfe AVE high-speed train traveling from Madrid toward Seville struck an Iryo train that was stopped on the same track from behind. As a result of the collision, several carriages derailed and fell down an embankment.

According to "El País", a malfunction occurred in the LZB automatic safety system, which monitors train movements, around 08:30 before the incident. The system failed due to a loss of communication between computers. Later, problems were also identified in the GSM-R communication system, railway track circuits, and power supply.

Due to the malfunction, several trains were automatically stopped. At 08:36, the Adif dispatch center in Madrid gave the driver of the Renfe train permission to continue movement. However, at that time, the Iryo train ahead was still stopped on the tracks.

According to reports, at 08:41, the dispatch center became aware that the Iryo train could not move. Its driver reported at 08:48 that the train was still stationary. Despite this, the Renfe train continued its movement, and the collision occurred at 08:53.

Investigators are also focusing on the decisions made by the dispatch center. Minister Óscar Puente stated that the procedure for resuming train movement after a malfunction may have been applied incorrectly. Specifically, the train behind should not have been allowed to proceed at normal speed until the train ahead had cleared the track.

Currently, experts are studying the technical malfunctions, decisions made at the dispatch center, and other potential factors. The exact causes of the accident will be known after the investigation concludes and the official report is released.

SpainRenfeAdifUrda
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Charos
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