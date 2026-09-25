Cristiano Ronaldo's Heroism at Al-Nassr Revealed

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Cristiano Ronaldo's Heroism at Al-Nassr Revealed

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is making headlines not only for his goals on the pitch but also for his leadership and character in the dressing room. Former teammate Alvaro Gonzalez revealed interesting details about the Portuguese star's dedication to resolving the team's financial issues. According to reports from LeFutbolin, the experienced defender faced serious financial difficulties during his first months at the Riyadh club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It turns out that the Spanish footballer did not receive any salary for the first six months after moving to Saudi Arabia. The fact that such a situation occurred at a club supported by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the wealthiest organizations in local sports, caused misunderstandings within the team. Nevertheless, Alvaro took the situation relatively calmly as he had savings from his career, though he did not hide that he had come with the intention of earning.

Cristiano Ronaldo's direct intervention

For the situation to change fundamentally, Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival and intervention were required. According to the defender, who played for Espanyol and Villarreal, the Portuguese legend demanded that the authorities settle the players' debts immediately after learning they had not been paid. He refused to accept his own massive first salary from the government, insisting that the other players be paid first.

Alvaro Gonzalez recalled in an interview: He found out about the situation. He was supposed to be paid by the government, and he demanded that the players' money be paid first from his initial salary. Some of us hadn't been paid—not everyone, but he said until these people are paid. He didn't have to do it, but Cristiano did.

Short-term partnership and future plans

Although Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Gonzalez played together in only 11 official matches during the 2022–2023 season, winning 6, this short period was enough for them to understand each other well. Time passed, and Alvaro announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36. His former teammate, despite being 41, continues to march boldly toward his historic 1000-goal milestone with Al-Nassr.

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is under contract with the Riyadh club until June 2027. He continues to lead the team not only in the domestic league but also on the international stage. Such fair and supportive actions off the pitch have further enhanced his global reputation, proving once again that he is a true role model for the younger generation.

Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrAlvaro GonzalezSaudi ArabiaFootball News
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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