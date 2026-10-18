Grand Mufti of Tajikistan issues important appeal to migrants in Russia

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Grand Mufti of Tajikistan issues important appeal to migrants in Russia

Chairman of the Council of Ulema and Grand Mufti of Tajikistan Saidmukarram Abduqodirzoda met with migrants working in the Russian Federation, urging them not to forget their family responsibilities, the upbringing of their children, and national values.

According to the Asia-Plus agency, the religious leader's latest meeting took place at one of the religious sites in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan.

"Take an active part in raising your children": The Mufti's main recommendations

During the cordial dialogue held on October 15, the Grand Mufti paid special attention to the most sensitive and important duties of citizens living away from their homeland:

  • Constant communication with the family: The Mufti strictly recommended that migrants maintain regular contact with their families and spouses, not leave them isolated, and stay informed about household needs;

  • Responsibility for children's upbringing: He emphasized that being far away is no excuse to step back from raising children, and that as fathers, they have a duty to actively participate in their children's future, behavior, and education;

  • Mutual assistance and respect: He urged compatriots in foreign lands to support one agents, maintain harmony, and stay united.

National values, native language, and parental advice

In his speech, Saidmukarram Abduqodirzoda reminded that a person's spiritual roots serve as their protective shield:

  • Ethics and respect for the native language: It was noted that even when living and working abroad, it is necessary not to lose one's national identity and rich moral standards, and to preserve the native language;

  • Parental advice: It was stated that checking on elderly parents, earning their prayers, and listening to their advice is the highest duty of a child;

  • Loyalty to the Motherland: The Mufti once again emphasized that loyalty to one's country, people, and loved ones remains a sacred duty for every Muslim.

This heartfelt appeal serves as an important life and spiritual reminder not only for Tajiks, but for millions of migrants from all over Central Asia working abroad.

Saidmukarram AbdukodirzodaCouncil of Ulema of TajikistanUfaMigrant workers
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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