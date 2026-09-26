Pig's head displayed near mosque during Friday prayers in Lithuania (video)

In the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, about a hundred motorcyclists gathered near a mosque during Friday prayers. During the prayer, they played loud music, revved motorcycle engines, and made various noises. It was reported that a pig's head was also displayed near the mosque during the incident. This was reported by Lrytas.

The incident occurred on September 11 near the Kaunas mosque. Representatives of the local Muslim community stated that those praying were also photographed and videotaped. The incident caused outrage within the Muslim community.

According to the police, no serious clashes between the motorcyclists and Muslims were recorded. At the same time, law enforcement agencies have launched administrative proceedings regarding potential violations of assembly regulations.

In addition, the police have also investigated the circumstances of the incident from the perspective of provisions in the Lithuanian Criminal Code related to inciting hatred against a group of people. According to information at the time, pre-trial criminal investigation in this direction had not yet been initiated.

Meanwhile, the Mufti of Lithuanian Muslims, Aleksandras Beganskas, emphasized that the demonstration was directed specifically against Muslims.