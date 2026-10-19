In Azerbaijan, teacher and students wearing hijab conducted class on the street

In Azerbaijan, a teacher and several students who were not allowed into the school building because they wore the hijab continued their class outside, on the pavement. Videos capturing the situation spread on social networks and attracted public attention.

According to Roya News English, the incident occurred amid protests that arose following new requirements regarding dress codes in schools. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan amended the school uniform rules on September 21.

The new requirements aim to regulate students' clothing on the basis of a single standard and ensure compliance with the principles of secularism in educational institutions. The document does not directly ban the hijab. However, reports have emerged that in some schools these rules are being applied to prevent students and teachers wearing the hijab from entering educational institutions.

The situation has caused protests and class boycotts in the country. The debates mainly revolve around school uniform requirements, freedom of religion, and students' right to education.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani authorities explain the dress code rules by the need to ensure a single standard and adhere to the principles of secular education.