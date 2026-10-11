In Baku, students tearfully bid farewell to their teacher who lost her job due to her hijab

·35·Society
In Baku, students tearfully bid farewell to their teacher who lost her job due to her hijab

A video capturing students tearfully saying goodbye to their beloved teacher in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku is sparking discussions on social media.

According to the information attached to the video, the teacher was dismissed from her job because she wore a hijab. Upon hearing this news, the students gathered around their beloved teacher to bid her farewell.

The footage shows the children holding onto their teacher and parting ways with her in an emotional manner. The situation depicted in the video has triggered mixed reactions among social media users.

So far, no additional official comments regarding the reasons for the teacher's dismissal have been provided, other than the information accompanying the video.

BakuAzerbaijanhijabteacher dismissal
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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