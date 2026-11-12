In Kazakhstan, a semi-nude man broke a school window and burst into a classroom (video)

An unusual incident occurred in the city of Kaskelen, Kazakhstan: a semi-nude man broke into a school building. The incident took place on November 11, during a break between classes.

It is reported that the man was initially running around the school courtyard. He then smashed a window of one of the classrooms and jumped into a room where students were present.

School staff acted quickly to restrain the man and notified the police and emergency services. Law enforcement officers apprehended him and placed him in a temporary detention facility.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident. During the investigation, the suspect's mental state is also planned to be examined.

There were no injuries among the students or school staff as a result of the incident. Nevertheless, psychological support is being provided to the children who were emotionally affected by the event.