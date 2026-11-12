In Kazakhstan, a semi-nude man broke a school window and burst into a classroom (video)

1 min read104
In Kazakhstan, a semi-nude man broke a school window and burst into a classroom (video)

An unusual incident occurred in the city of Kaskelen, Kazakhstan: a semi-nude man broke into a school building. The incident took place on November 11, during a break between classes.

It is reported that the man was initially running around the school courtyard. He then smashed a window of one of the classrooms and jumped into a room where students were present.

School staff acted quickly to restrain the man and notified the police and emergency services. Law enforcement officers apprehended him and placed him in a temporary detention facility.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident. During the investigation, the suspect's mental state is also planned to be examined.

There were no injuries among the students or school staff as a result of the incident. Nevertheless, psychological support is being provided to the children who were emotionally affected by the event.

Did you like this article?
Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in World