Mass protests and arrests begin in Azerbaijan due to school uniform requirements

Acute social protests and mass demonstrations have broken out in a number of regions in Azerbaijan following the practical introduction of strict restrictions on wearing hijabs and religious headscarves in schools. According to reports released by local and foreign media on October 12, the Cabinet of Ministers' new standard on uniform school clothing has sparked intense public debate.

Although the document does not directly mention the word "hijab," school administrations have been instructed to strictly adhere to the approved uniform requirements, and any religious headwear is assessed as contradicting secular education rules.

Government Position: Secularity and Social Equality

State officials explain the adopted new procedures and requirements through the following factors:

Principle of Secular Education: The government highlights the preservation of the state's secular nature and the prohibition of religious symbols in the educational process as the primary criterion;

Reduction of Disparities: The aim is to mitigate social, religious, and ethnic differences among children within schools and create an equal environment for all students.

Protests, Class Boycotts, and Unrest

Protests against the restrictions took a sharp turn, especially in areas around the capital:

Demonstrations in Front of a Baku School: The situation became extremely tense around School No. 69 in the Balakhani settlement of Baku. Parents and students took to the streets with slogans reading "Hijab is not an obstacle to education!";

Mass Boycott: To show solidarity with girls barred from attending classes, hundreds of students stopped going to school and announced a boycott;

Requirements for Teachers: The restrictions also affected educators — teachers wearing headscarves were asked to uncover their heads or leave their jobs voluntarily;

Violence and a Burned Car: In some districts, protests escalated into clashes — demonstrators attempted to storm school buildings, and the director's car was burned in the courtyard of one of the schools.

37 Arrests, Internet Outages, and Constitutional Debate

Law enforcement agencies took swift action against the demonstrations:

Ministry of Internal Affairs Statement: The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan announced that a criminal case had been initiated under the article on gross violation of public order, and 37 people were detained and imprisoned;

Internet Restrictions: Amid the escalating situation, large-scale disruptions were observed in the operation of the internet and popular social networks across the country;

Constitutional Rights: Activists and parents opposing the reform emphasize that the new restrictions violate Articles 25, 42, and 48 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, which guarantee the right to free education and freedom of conscience.

So far, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan has not issued any statements regarding concessions or compromise, and tensions around educational institutions persist.