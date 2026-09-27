“Makeup removal”: Chinese teacher wipes schoolgirls' faces with a rag (video)

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“Makeup removal”: Chinese teacher wipes schoolgirls' faces with a rag (video)

A video depicting an unexpected incident at a secondary school in China has gone viral on social media, sparking fierce debates among users. A male teacher standing at the school entrance stopped schoolgirls who came to class wearing makeup one by one, directly wiping their faces with a wet rag in his hand.

It turned out that the institution has internal regulations prohibiting students from coming to class with makeup, and the teacher justified his actions by stating that students must come to school looking "simple, natural, and appropriate for students." However, this situation has divided the public into two camps: while one group strongly supports school discipline, others view such a method as an outright violation of personal privacy and hygiene rules.

"Wet rag, school gate, and disciplinary requirement": 5 key points of the scandalous event

The most important facts from this sensational incident at a Chinese school:

  • Punishment at the gate: The teacher stopped makeup-wearing girls at the school threshold and cleaned their faces with a rag;

  • Existence of internal bans: It was revealed that the school charter strictly forbids the use of any cosmetic products for students;

  • "Student-like appearance" requirement: The teacher justified his actions by the need to observe modesty and student status in the educational environment;

  • Hygiene and health issue: Wiping the faces of multiple students with a single rag is said to have created a risk of spreading skin infections;

  • Polarization on networks: The public was divided over the necessity of maintaining discipline and the boundary of infringing upon a child's dignity.

School requirement and enforcement method: Comparative analysis of the problem

Compliance with rules and classification of the chosen measure:

Criteria and parameters

School's official requirement

Method applied by the teacher

Main goal

Ensuring students have a class-appropriate appearance without excessive decorations

Forcibly wiping facial makeup with a rag at the entrance

Pedagogical tool

Explanatory work, warnings, and communication with parents

Taking open action in front of everyone

Psychological impact

Voluntary adaptation to discipline

Embarrassment and psychological pressure in front of peers

Hygienic condition

Clean and healthy environment

Risk of wiping facial skin using a single rag and water

Supporters' opinion

School is not a fashion show, strictness is needed

Accepted as a prompt measure against rule-breaking

Critics' opinion

A child's personality and dignity must be respected

Rudeness and violation of children's rights boundaries

Pedagogical and psychological expertise: What is the acceptable way to solve the problem?

Conclusions of education sector experts and child psychologists:

  • "Public humiliation effect": Evaluations of appearance during adolescence and such treatment in public can cause hatred toward school and internal psychological trauma in the student;

  • Sanitary and hygienic rules: Facial skin is extremely sensitive, and there is a high probability of various dermatological diseases and rashes appearing through a shared rag;

  • Need for a systematic solution: Enforcing school rules is considered more effective not through physical action, but through the parent committee, homeroom teacher conversations, and internal warning mechanisms.

Do you think it is right for a teacher to take such harsh measures against girls who broke school rules, or is this a deviation from pedagogical norms? What do you think is the right way to regulate students' appearance and makeup issues in modern schools? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and widely share this educationally important topic!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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