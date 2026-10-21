Saida Mirziyoyeva met with representatives of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in Ashgabat

Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva met in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, with Oguljahon Atabayeva, Vice-President of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care of Turkmenistan, and Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation of Azerbaijan. Saida Mirziyoyeva announced this on her Telegram channel.

Saida Mirziyoyeva noted that trilateral dialogues are becoming a good tradition. With each of them, shared ideas are being enriched, and opportunities are emerging to implement new joint projects.

"Our dialogues have become a good tradition. Every time we exchange views, our shared ideas are enriched, and brand-new joint projects emerge," she wrote.

The Head of the President's Administration emphasized that Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan are bound by centuries-old friendship, mutual trust, and shared values.

"I would like our meetings to continue serving only good purposes, turning into noble deeds that benefit people and bring our countries even closer together," said Saida Mirziyoyeva.

For reference, the meeting took place on October 20 in Ashgabat. Additionally, Saida Mirziyoyeva, Oguljahon Atabayeva, and Leyla Aliyeva participated in events related to the international art exhibition "MAMA — Mother Nature".