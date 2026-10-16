Saida Mirziyoyeva reaches important agreements with leadership representatives of the Turkish presidency

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Saida Mirziyoyeva reaches important agreements with leadership representatives of the Turkish presidency

On October 15, Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with high-ranking officials of the Turkish Presidential Administration — Head of the Turkish Presidential Secretariat Hasan Doğan and Secretary General of the Presidential Administration Hakkı Susmaz.

During the negotiations, the focus was on further deepening friendly and multifaceted partnership relations between the two fraternal states.

Solid foundation: Common history, language and culture

Saida Mirziyoyeva shared the details and impressions of the meeting on her official social media page:

  • Spiritual closeness: "Uzbekistan and Turkey share a common history, and close languages, cultures, and traditions;

  • Strategic cooperation: Our multifaceted relations are developing consistently and at a rapid pace precisely on the basis of such a solid foundation," emphasized the Head of the Presidential Administration.

Saida Mirziyoyeva reaches important agreements with leadership representatives of the Turkish presidency

Agreement on new projects and practical steps

The parties placed special emphasis not only on maintaining the cooperation elevated to a strategic level, but also on enriching it with new directions:

  • Action plan: During the dialogue, the next practical and systematic steps aimed at further expanding bilateral relations were discussed in detail;

  • Mutually beneficial initiatives: An agreement was reached to consistently continue the process of jointly implementing new initiatives that equally serve the interests of both states and peoples.

Saida Mirziyoyeva reaches important agreements with leadership representatives of the Turkish presidency

This high-level dialogue serves to strengthen friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Turkey with practical results.

Saida MirziyoyevaTurkish Presidential SecretariatHasan Doğan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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