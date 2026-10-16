Saida Mirziyoyeva visits Turkey's famous «Baykar» company complex

Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva visited the complex of the world-famous Turkish defense industry and drone technology company «Baykar» (Baykar) on October 15.

During the visit, modern military-industrial products, robotics, and high-precision technological projects were reviewed.

Advanced projects and years of scientific experience

Saida Mirziyoyeva shared her impressions of the visit and the innovative potential at the «Baykar» center on her official social media page:

Familiarization with innovations: “Visiting the complex of Turkey's “Baykar” company, I got acquainted with high technologies, in particular, its advanced projects in the defense industry;

Factor of success: Behind such achievements lie years of scientific research, the hard work of talented engineers, and investments made in the development of national technologies,” emphasized the Head of the Presidential Administration.

«Turkey's experience has important practical significance for Uzbekistan»

During the conversation, special attention was paid to establishing bilateral technological cooperation:

Development of national technologies: Saida Mirziyoyeva noted that Turkey's achievements in building an advanced defense and engineering sector serve as relevant practical experience for Uzbekistan as well;

Prospects of joint projects: “I see great opportunities for exchanging experience between our specialists and jointly implementing technological projects,” she wrote.

This visit may pave the way for new promising projects between Uzbekistan and Turkey not only in trade, economic, and cultural relations, but also in the fields of high technology, science, and the defense industry.