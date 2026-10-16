Saida Mirziyoyeva met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

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Saida Mirziyoyeva met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva met with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 15.

During the meeting, issues of further expanding friendship, strategic partnership, and multifaceted practical cooperation between the fraternal nations were discussed.

Saida Mirziyoyeva met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The Head of State's Best Wishes and Strategic Partnership

Saida Mirziyoyeva shared the details and impressions of the negotiations on her official social media page:

  • Presidential greetings conveyed: "I am glad to have met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I conveyed the warmest and sincerest wishes of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev;

  • Strong ties: Uzbekistan and Turkey are bound by strong ties of friendship and close cooperation;

  • Analysis of prospects: During the dialogue, we discussed the results of our joint efforts and the prospects for further strengthening relations between our countries," the Head of the Presidential Administration noted.

Saida Mirziyoyeva met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

"Gratitude for the Warm Welcome and High Attention"

Saida Mirziyoyeva expressed special gratitude to the Turkish leader for the high respect shown and the attention paid to bilateral relations:

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to Mr. President for the warm welcome, the special attention paid to Uzbekistan, and his support for the friendly relations between our fraternal peoples," she emphasized.

This high-level dialogue will serve to take the friendly, political, and cultural-educational cooperation developing rapidly between Uzbekistan and Turkey in recent years to a new level.

Saida Mirziyoyeva met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Saida MirziyoyevaRecep Tayyip ErdoganUzbekistan-Turkey relations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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